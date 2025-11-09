APD plans training exercise at popular mall today

ATLANTA — Don’t be alarmed if you see a large police presence at Lenox Square later today. It’s all part of the exercise.

Atlanta police announced they will conduct a scenario-based training exercise at Lenox Square from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Lenox Square closes at 7 p.m. today.

Police announced on social media Friday that residents and visitors should expect a significant police presence in the area of the mall during the training period.

The exercise is part of routine preparedness efforts and is not an emergency situation.

The APD said such exercises are crucial for ensuring that officers are well-prepared for various scenarios they might encounter in real-life situations.

