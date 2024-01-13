APD investigating after 2 shot at Atlanta gentleman’s club overnight

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting at a northeast Atlanta gentleman’s club. Two people were shot.

According to police, officers responded to a club on Cheshire Bridge Road around 4:!5 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman shot in the leg and learned that a man had gone to a nearby hospital, also with gunshot wounds in his leg.

Officers said their preliminary investigation indicated he was walking through a parking lot outside of the gentleman’s club on his way to his vehicle when an unidentified man approached, then shot him, before running from the scene.

The woman who was shot was standing outside the club entrance and got hit in the leg during the incident, according to police.

Investigators with the Major Crime Response Team are working to determine what caused the incident, according to APD.

