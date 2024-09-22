AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — The week that college football fans have circled is finally here.
Georgia and Alabama will meet under the lights in Tuscaloosa in Week 5 on Saturday night on Channel 2.
Both the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide had a bye week in Week 4. Texas, Ohio State and Tennessee took care of business against their opponents.
So how will the top 25 look when the poll is released at 2 p.m.?
The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. Tennessee
6. Ole Miss
7. Miami (FL)
8. Missouri
9. Utah
10. Penn State
11. Oregon
12. Michigan
13. USC
14. Illinois
15. Brigham Young
16. LSU
17. Notre Dame
18. Iowa State
19. Louisville
20. Clemson
21. Oklahoma
22. Indiana
23. Oklahoma State
24. Kansas State
25. Texas A&M
