AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — The week that college football fans have circled is finally here.

Georgia and Alabama will meet under the lights in Tuscaloosa in Week 5 on Saturday night on Channel 2.

Both the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide had a bye week in Week 4. Texas, Ohio State and Tennessee took care of business against their opponents.

So how will the top 25 look when the poll is released at 2 p.m.?

The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. Tennessee

6. Ole Miss

7. Miami (FL)

8. Missouri

9. Utah

10. Penn State

11. Oregon

12. Michigan

13. USC

14. Illinois

15. Brigham Young

16. LSU

17. Notre Dame

18. Iowa State

19. Louisville

20. Clemson

21. Oklahoma

22. Indiana

23. Oklahoma State

24. Kansas State

25. Texas A&M

