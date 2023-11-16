Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara reveals herself as Alpha Kappa Alpha newest member at Spelman

ATLANTA — Spelman’s College chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has a new member that you might be familiar with.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt joined the Mu Psi chapter of the historic sorority.

A video shared by Essence magazine shows Zahara revealing herself at the new member presentation Wednesday night on Spelman’s campus.

A new member presentation or probate is a ceremony where the newest members of a fraternity or sorority are introduced to the Greek community. It serves as a celebration of an individual but also the unique history and traditions of each organization.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated was founded on January 15, 1908, at Howard University in Washington, D.C. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American college-educated women.

The sorority is part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, which is a collaborative umbrella council composed of nine historically African-American fraternities and sororities, commonly called the Divine Nine. The Divine Nine includes Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

