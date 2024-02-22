The abortion battle: GA Republicans say more needs to be done while Dems want a ballot measure

ATLANTA — Hundreds of pro-life marchers rallied at the state capitol Thursday morning to show support for Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law even as state Democrats are demanding to let voters decide if they want that law to stay in place.

Currently, abortion is legal only before about six weeks.

State labor commissioner Bruce Thompson joined nearly 100 others at a pro-life rally outside the State Capitol Thursday morning.

“We live in a state where we celebrate life, right?” Thompson said to the crowd.

State Attorney General Chris Carr was there, too to celebrate Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law -- also known as the Life Act -- essentially a six-week ban on abortions.

“Today, the Life Act remains in effect, but the fight is far from over,” Carr said.

Acworth state Sen. Ed Setzler authored that law. He was at the rally too, promising to continue the political fight.

RELATED STORIES:

“I’ll tell you what, the victories we’ve had are not complete victories, and they’re not final victories,” Setzler said.

Abortion is one of the top election issues in Georgia and nationwide.

“It’s your choice, and it is your voice,” said State Rep. Kim Schofield.

Wednesday, Georgia Democrats demanded the Republican-controlled house bring up their bill that would give Georgians a vote on abortion and other women’s reproductive rights issues.

They want a constitutional amendment giving voters the right to decide directly on that issue.

“We will not stop until we get the bill heard and brought to the floor and let us make the vote.

That bill is currently bottled up in the rules committee and it is unlikely it will come out.

RELATED NEWS:

Georgia Supreme Court upholds 6-week abortion ban, both sides sound off





©2024 Cox Media Group