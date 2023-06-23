On anniversary of Roe v. Wade defeat, GA waits on state Supreme Court decision on abortion

ATLANTA — It was one year ago that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Just hours after that decision, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law which bans abortions at about six weeks.

The Georgia Supreme Court will now decide if that law is, in fact, constitutional.

Friday, some Georgia Democrats gathered virtually to remember that day one year ago and to look forward to the impending decision.

“We’re all waiting for that. They really could do it at any possible time,” said Johns Creek Democratic lawmaker Michelle Au.

Au is also a physician, and she said the Dobbs decision Roe v. Wade hurt women and their doctors.

RELATED STORIES:

“Doctors in Georgia are now working in an environment where we are afraid to do our jobs. We work in an environment where medical judgment and patient care are criminalized,” Au said.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot also spoke with the new chair of the Georgia Republican Party, Josh McKoon.

“The reversal of Roe has not ended abortion in this country at all or ended abortion in Georgia,” McKoon said.

He believes the Dobbs decision was the right thing to do and is confident the Georgia Supreme Court will uphold the heartbeat abortion law.

“I think that the Supreme Court has great deference and respect for acts of the State Legislature that are in conformity with our state constitution and the U.S. Constitution, and the heartbeat bill clearly is in conformity with both,” McKoon said.

We do expect that Supreme Court decision this summer, possibly within the next month.

RELATED NEWS:

Georgia Supreme Court reinstated state heartbeat abortion law

©2023 Cox Media Group