900 summonses ordered for trial for first 2 defendants in GA election interference investigation

ATLANTA — If you live in Fulton County, a jury summons could be coming to your mailbox as the judge in the Georgia election interference case ordered that 900 summonses be sent out for the October trial for the first two co-defendants in the case.

Attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell have both asked and been granted speedy trials for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

This past week, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said the two could be tried separately from former President Donald Trump and the 16 others who were indicted in the case.

In an order filed on Friday, McAfee ordered 900 summonses to be sent out to prospective jurors.

Those who receive a summons will have to report to the court in two waives to fill out questionnaires. Some 450 jurors will report on Oct. 20 and another 450 will have to report on Oct. 27.

A hearing is expected to be held this week to discuss Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ motion to restrict jurors’ identities during the trial.

