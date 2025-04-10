89th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival happens this weekend in Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — The 89th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns to Piedmont Park this weekend.

The festival is an outdoor fine arts event with live music, international entertainment, children’s activities, and a 5K run.

The festival runs from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, with fireworks happening at around 9 p.m. On Saturday, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the Mimosa 5K beginning at 8 a.m. Then on Sunday the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The artist market features 260 artists from around the country.

You’ll find oil paintings, fiber art, jewelry, watercolor paintings, photography, sculptures, and more. See a list of the artists involved at https://dogwood.org/artists/.

The live music main stage will feature a variety of genres throughout the weekend. The full music schedule is available at https://dogwood.org/music/.

Though admission to the festival is free, attendees can enjoy an upgraded Party in the Park VIP experience. Ticket holders for this area have access to seating, private bathroom trailers with sinks, a private bar, lunch from the Loaded Burger/Loaded Taco food truck, and more.

The VIP experience is available on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets and table reservations are available at multiple levels at https://dogwood.org/vip-experience/.

There’s also an international stage, a kid’s village, and more.

Organizers of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival recommend you get to the festival by taking MARTA. Attendees can exit at the Arts Center or Midtown station and walk a few blocks to the park.

Cyclists can park their ride at the bike valet in the bike lane on 10th Street near Charles Allen Drive.

Drivers can reserve a guaranteed parking spot in advance with SpotHero.

There’s no smoking, no dogs or pets, and no outside food, beverages, tents, or coolers allowed. The Off Leash Dog Park will be open during the festival with access via the Park Drive entrance only.

