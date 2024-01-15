64-year-old man shot while walking to store: APD

ATLANTA — According to police, a man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in northwest Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting happened Sunday at 12:17 a.m. on Bellview Avenue in northwest Atlanta.
Atlanta police said when officers arrived they found a 64-year-old man who sustained several gunshot wounds.
The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fulton County DA Fani Willis speaks for the 1st time after allegations of Special Prosecutor affair
- Wintry mix ahead for Monday, winter weather advisory issued for several north Ga. counties
- Plumbers, families who suffered broken pipes warn others to protect pipes ahead of winter weather
Investigators said the victim was walking to the store when someone shot him from a moving vehicle. The suspects immediately drove away following the shooting.
No suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group