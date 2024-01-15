64-year-old man shot while walking to store: APD

ATLANTA — According to police, a man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened Sunday at 12:17 a.m. on Bellview Avenue in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police said when officers arrived they found a 64-year-old man who sustained several gunshot wounds.

The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the victim was walking to the store when someone shot him from a moving vehicle. The suspects immediately drove away following the shooting.

No suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

