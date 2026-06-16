60-year-old Georgia lawyer headed to prison. He tried to hide $1.5 million to avoid paying taxes

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta lawyer has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for not paying his taxes four years in a row.

According to federal prosecutors, Amjad Ibrahim failed to pay nearly $1.5 million in federal income taxes.

They say that between 2016 and 2019, Ibrahim, 60, purposely didn’t pay federal income taxes, resulting in nearly $1.5 million in unpaid personal income taxes.

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Prosecutors say Ibrahim, who has been an attorney since 1994, wrote himself at least 70 checks from at least seven businesses, totaling $700,000.

In December 2024, the Johns Creek man pleaded guilty to three counts of tax evasion.

He’s now been sentenced to one year and three months in prison and two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $1,934,115 in restitution to the IRS and a $35,000 fine.

“This prison sentence should send a clear message that my office will pursue, prosecute, and punish tax cheats," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

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