55 immigrants to take oaths, be naturalized at Atlanta City Hall on Constitution, Citizenship Day

ATLANTA — For Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, Atlanta City Hall will be the site where 55 people will take their oaths to become new Americans.

At city hall, the nearly five dozen immigrants will take their oaths and become what’s known as a naturalized citizen of the United States.

This means they will be able to vote in the November election, among other rights of full-fledged U.S. citizens.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at city hall and will welcome new citizens from 25 countries.

Their countries of origin include the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Congo (Kinshasa), Cuba, Ethiopia, Germany, Haiti, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Romania, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

“USCIS often participates in naturalization ceremonies at museums, schools, libraries and other notable locations, like Atlanta City Hall, to celebrate the conclusion of an immigrant’s journey to citizenship and honor the commitment they have shown along the way. Special venues not only make these events meaningful for those who have voluntarily chosen to participate in American democracy and dedicated themselves to the country’s future, but they also reflect the strength and spirit of the United States,” the agency said in a statement.

The names of those who will take the citizenship oath were not released.

