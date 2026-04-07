5-year-old boy gets a new heart after 200 days in the hospital

ATLANTA — A boy made it home from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with a new heart just in time for his 6th birthday.

Khumeri spent more than 200 days in the hospital waiting on a heart transplant.

But now, he’s got his new heart and is back home doing well.

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During his months-long stay at Children’s, staff said he did what he does best and made lots of friends, especially with his care team.

“Khumeri’s purpose during his time at Children’s wasn’t just to receive a new heart, but to spread joy to everyone around him,” his mom said.

The hospital halls were filled with all of the friends Khumeri made, and his favorite, Sonic the Hedgehog, as he got to ring the bell and mark the end of his journey there.

“Thank you for taking such good care of me,” Khumeri told the crowd.

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