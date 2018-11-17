0 4 alleged Atlanta teen gang members indicted on 48 charges, including murder

ATLANTA - Four teenagers allegedly involved in the “Gangster Killer Bloods” street gang were indicted on 48 counts in Fulton County on Friday, authorities said.

Between Feb. 11 and March 7 of 2017, the four defendants were allegedly involved in two homicides and nine armed robberies and carjackings in southwest Atlanta, according to a news release by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

The accused are Kordale Miliam, 15, Lovett Tennie, 17, Iman Weems, 16, and Mike Washington, 17, the release said. Miliam, Tennie and Weems have all been arrested, but Washington is still on the run.

They’re known as the “Gun Drum Killers” because of the type of semi-automatic weapon they used during crimes, the release said. They allegedly used a weapon with a “drum-like” magazine, which they’re accused of posting photos of themselves with on Instagram during the crime spree.

In March 2017, the four are accused of shooting and killing Newton Gordon, 26, who was sitting in a parked vehicle in the driveway of his friend’s home on Stonewall Lane, the release said.

Within the same week, they’re accused of trying to rob a man in a house on Sable View, and as they approached him, he began to fire at the four in self-defense, the release said. The victim shot 16-year-old Jerren Carmichael, an alleged fellow gang member who was participating in the robbery, in the head, and he died 12 days later at Atlanta Medical Center South.

District Attorney Paul Howard said one of the stolen cars, which was new, was driven to a local high school, where one of the suspects conspicuously flaunted it.

"It was just amazing for me," Howard told AJC.com. "Nobody reported it. I just hope people will be more watchful and work with police and call them and say, ‘This is kind of unusual.’”

The four face charges of murder, felony murder, armed robbery, first-degree hijacking of a motor vehicle, participation in criminal street gang activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and several other felonies, the release said.

— Staff writer Joshua Sharpe contributed to this article.

