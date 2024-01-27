33-year-old man identified after stabbing 2 at MARTA station, being shot by officer

ATLANTA — The GBI has identified the man accused of stabbing two people before being shot by a police officer.

Earlier this week, a man in the bus shelter area of the MARTA Five Points station had a knife and stabbed two people.

MARTA police say he then rushed at an officer and stabbed him in the hand. The officer fired his gun twice, stopping the attack.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The GBI has now identified that man as George Birkley Jr., 33, of Wisconsin.

Birkley and both stabbing victims are stable and have been taken to the hospital. MARTA police said the officer received stitches in his hand.

Jail records show that Birkley has not yet been booked into the Fulton County Jail.

There is no update on either victim’s condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

Earlier this month, MARTA police responded to this same station after a man was stabbed to death.

Police arrested the suspect after surveillance video recorded the deadly attack.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man killed when tree fell across road was just minutes from home, family says

©2023 Cox Media Group