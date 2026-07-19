30 years ago, Summer Games in Atlanta began

ATLANTA — Today marks a major milestone in Atlanta’s history.
It was 30 years ago that the the opening ceremonies for the summer Olympics took place.
See more about the fight for a piece of Olympic history on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali lit the Olympic cauldron in Atlanta to start the games.
This summer in Atlanta has been busy with a different sports event of global stature: the FIFA World Cup. Atlanta was among the North American cities to host games.
There’s a fight to keep a piece of the Atlanta Olympic Games’ history intact.
On Sunday, dozens of neighbors came out to a rally aimed at keeping the 1996 Olympic torch in the Summerhill community.
Recently there has been a push to move the cauldron away from its original location to Centennial Olympic Park.
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