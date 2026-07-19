30 years ago, Summer Games in Atlanta began

ATLANTA — Today marks a major milestone in Atlanta’s history.

It was 30 years ago that the the opening ceremonies for the summer Olympics took place.

See more about the fight for a piece of Olympic history on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali lit the Olympic cauldron in Atlanta to start the games.

This summer in Atlanta has been busy with a different sports event of global stature: the FIFA World Cup. Atlanta was among the North American cities to host games.

0 of 38 19 Jul 1996: Muhammad Ali holds the torch before lighting the Olympic Flame during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. (Mandatory Credit: Michael Cooper/Getty Images) No. 10 - Muhammad Ali holds the torch before lighting the Olympic Flame during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 19, 1996. (Mandatory Credit: Michael Cooper/Allsport) July 19, 1996: Muhammad Ali holds the torch before lighting the Olympic Flame during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. (Credit: Michael Cooper, Allsport) Performers form the Olympic Rings during the Opening Ceremonies of the 1996 Olympic Games on July 19, 1996 at Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Olympic flag flies in fromt of the Olympic Flame during the Closing Ceremony of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. An American flag is waved during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Fountain of Rings in the Centennial Olympic Park, during the 1996 Olympics closing ceremony, Atlanta, Georgia, August 4, 1996. Photo by Justin Williams Olympic Cauldron 19 Jul 1996: The Olympic Flame burns above the Olympic Stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images/Getty Images) oly cycling 27 Jul 1996: The Australian mens pursuit cycling team competing in the semi-finals at Stone Mountain Velodrome during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta Georgia. \ Mandatory Credit: Pascal Rondeau /Allsport (Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images) Children in costumes representing the Olympic Rings during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. Fireworks explode during the Opening Ceremonies of the 1996 Olympic Games on July 19, 1996 at Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Billy Payne, president of ACOG, U.S. President Bill Clinton, and Juan Antonio Samaranch, president of the IOC, enjoy the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. General view of the Oympic Stadium during the Opening Ceremony as Muhammad Ali of the USA lights the Olympic Flame to start the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. Brightly colored dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. Brightly colored dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. Olympic Stadium on left and Atlanta-Fulton County stadium on right. Photo made from Kroger Blimp, Sept. 5, 1996 (AJC Staff Photo/Joe McTyre) 10/96 Opening Ceremony at the Olympic Stadium for the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. A picture of the Olympic Sign on the score board during Opening Ceremonies of the 1996 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. General view of the Opening Ceremonies of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. Silhouettes of ancient greek athletes during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. An American flag is waved during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. General view of the Olympic Stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. Michael Matz of the USA Equestrian Team carries the American flag on the field during closing ceremonies at Olympic Stadium on August 4, 1996 during the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. Stevie Wonder performing "Very Superstitious" at the 1996 Olympics closing ceremony, Atlanta, Georgia, August 4, 1996. Photo by John Spink/jspink@ajc.com R&B vocal group, Boyz II Men, performing the national athem at the 1996 Olympics closing ceremony, Atlanta, Georgia, August 4, 1996. Photo by John Spink/jspink@ajc.com Boris Henry 3 Aug 1996: Boris Henry of Germany in action in the men's Javelin final in the Olympic stadium at the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games at Atlanta. Mandatory credit: Mike Hewitt/Allsport. (Mike Powell/Getty Images) Photographers 27 Jul 1996: Photographers with their long lens pack the stands as they shoot during the 1996 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Gary M Prior /Allsport (Gary M. Prior/Getty Images) Carl Lewis 29 Jul 1996: Carl Lewis of USA in action during the men''s long jump competition at Olympic Stadium during the 1996 Centennial Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. Lewis went on to win the gold medal. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport (Mike Powell/Getty Images) General view of the Olympic Stadium i 19 Jul 1996 - ATLANTA: General view of the Olympic Stadium during the Opening Ceremony as Muhammad Ali of the USA lights the Olympic Flame to start the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. \ Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill/Allsport (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) 19 Jul 1996: Silhouettes of ancient greek athletes during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Olympic G 19 Jul 1996: Silhouettes of ancient greek athletes during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. \ Mandatory Credit: David Taylor /Allsport (David Taylor/Getty Images) Oly Cycling 31 Jul 1996: General view of the mens road race as the peleton streams past the Stars & Stripes at the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. (Stu Forster/Getty Images) ASP186 Oly Shotput 26 Jul 1996: Randy Barnes of the USA prepares to throw the shot during the shotput competition at the Olympic Stadium at the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. Barnes went on to win the gold medal. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allspor (Mike Powell/Getty Images)

There’s a fight to keep a piece of the Atlanta Olympic Games’ history intact.

On Sunday, dozens of neighbors came out to a rally aimed at keeping the 1996 Olympic torch in the Summerhill community.

Recently there has been a push to move the cauldron away from its original location to Centennial Olympic Park.

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