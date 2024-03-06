3, including suspected cop impersonator, crash stolen car after leading police on chase on I-20: APD

ATLANTA — Three people were arrested for their involvement in a stolen vehicle case, including one who was pretending to be a cop.

On Feb. 28, officers were called to a gas station on Martin Luther King Drive in northwest Atlanta regarding a stolen vehicle.

When police arrived, they spoke to the victim who stated her 2017 Nissan Altima was stolen from the gas station.

APD tracked the victim’s car in the West End Mall parking lot on Oak Street SW. When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver, identified as Jontravous Jones, 22, allegedly refused to stop and sped off.

Dashcam video shows the moment an officer deployed a Stop Stick, which made one of the tires flat.

Officers continued behind the stolen car, which eventually crashed on the I-20 Expressway. Jontravous Jones reportedly ran across the interstate and into a nearby neighborhood where he was later found.

Jontravous Jones was charged with theft by receiving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and obstruction. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

One of the two passengers was identified as Jazzmin Jones, 24. She had an active warrant with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for shoplifting. She was taken to the City of Atlanta Jail for processing.

The other passenger was identified as Rakeem James, 30.

APD said James is a suspect from a separate case unrelated to the police impersonation and damage to property incident.

James was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and providing a false name to police. Officials said he also had an active warrant with APD for aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

