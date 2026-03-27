3 Clayton County deputies attacked and hurt by inmates in Super Max jail disturbance

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said three deputies were attacked by inmates and hurt during a security operation in the Super Max unit.

The sheriff said the law enforcement officers were hurt when “four individuals became non-compliant” while they were being moved as part of the security operation.

The deputies sustained minor injuries.

Law enforcement was looking for contraband at the unit, which "houses inmates charged with the most serious violent offenses, including murder and attempted murder (aggravated assault or aggravated battery)."

Allen said multiple homemade weapons were found during the security operation, and 18 inmates were relocated to “allow deputy to continue a thorough search.”

Allen said deputies regained control of the situation within two minutes.

“Every individual housed in this unit is charged with murder or attempted murder (aggravated assault or aggravated battery). Despite that reality, our deputies and correctional staff will continue to maintain order, uphold the law, and ensure they return home safely to their families each and every day,“ the sheriff said.

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