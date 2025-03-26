23andMe bankruptcy: Georgia AG urges you to consider deleting your data

ATLANTA — A company that collects and analyzes customers’ genetic information has filed for bankruptcy and your genetic data could be up for grabs to a new buyer.

23andMe collects highly personal information from their customers through genetic testing.

In a bankruptcy proceeding, your genetic data could be considered an asset and could be sold or transferred to a third party.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division urges Georgians to consider deleting their data.

If you were a customer of 23andMe, here are the steps that experts recommend you take to protect your private information.

To delete your genetic data from 23andMe:

Visit 23andMe.com and log in to your account

Click on your profile in the upper righthand corner of the page and select “Settings”

Scroll to the bottom of the page and look for “23andMe Data”, then click the oval button that says “View”

Check the boxes of any data you would like to download and click “Request Download.” This step is optional and can take up to 30 days.

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click the red button that says, “Permanently Delete Data.”

You will receive an email titled “23andMe Delete Account Request.” Open it and click the button that says, “Permanently Delete All Records.” Your data will not be deleted until you complete that step.

You can get more information on how to delete your 23andMe account by visiting this link.

