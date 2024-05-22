22-year-old accused of robbing armored trucks in metro Atlanta over a year ago arrested

ATLANTA — A man authorities said robbed two armed trucks in 2023 is now behind bars.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Demarco Johnson, 22, (AKA “Gloxk”) robbed two armored trucks early last year.

The robberies occurred in Tucker on February 6, 2023, and in Snellville on March 20, 2023.

A federal arrest warrant was issued on August 23, 2023.

The FBI and Loomis US offered a combined $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Johnson.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced that Johnson was arrested in Atlanta.

Johnson is charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The agency thanked all those who helped in his arrest. No other details were released.

