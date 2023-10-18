FBI Atlanta issues $5,000 reward for man suspected of robbing 2 armored trucks

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of robbing two armored trucks earlier this year.
FBI Atlanta said Demarco Johnson, 22, (AKA “Gloxk”), robbed an armored truck on February 6 in Tucker and another armored truck on March 20 in Snellville.
A federal arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on August 23, 2023.
He is wanted on conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Johnson stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 lbs.
The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.
He is previously known to live in Stone Mountain.
If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000.
You can also submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov.
