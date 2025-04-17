20th anniversary of SweetWater 420 Fest happening this weekend in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s SweetWater Brewing Company’s 420 Fest happens this weekend at the historic Pullman Yards.

It’s the 20th anniversary of the event, marking two decades of music, culture, and good vibes.

The 2025 Sweetwater 420 Fest is headlined by The Revivalists, Marcus King, and Greensky Bluegrass, with additional performances by Cypress Hill, Drive-By Truckers, and more.

It takes place at 225 Rogers Street NE in Atlanta starting at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 18, and at noon on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The event ends at 11 p.m. each of those nights.

You can find details on tickets and more at www.SweetWater420Fest.com.

