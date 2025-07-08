Atlanta

2 shot in downtown Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta Police Department new car
Atlanta Police Department new car (Photo courtesy of APD)
ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a double shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to a shooting near 20 Broad Street SW.

Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two people were shot.

Details about their condition, age and identity were not released.

APD is working to learn what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene with more details on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

