2 shot in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a double shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:30 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to a shooting near 20 Broad Street SW.

Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two people were shot.

Details about their condition, age and identity were not released.

APD is working to learn what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene with more details on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group