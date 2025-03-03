2 people shot, suspect in custody near Cascade skating rink in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning.
Channel 2 Action News learned two people were shot in the area of 3337 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta.
Two people, a man and woman were shot. Police say the suspect in the shooting is in custody.
Details are limited.
