Retired Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher honored in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two big names in Georgia journalism were honored at the Weltner Banquet on Tuesday at the Emory Conference Center in Atlanta.

The Georgia First Amendment Foundation recognized retired Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher for his open records work.

The foundation also gave Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication Dean Charles Davis the Weltner Freedom of Information Award.

Belcher, an Atlanta native, was honored as an Open Government Hero for his distinguished career as a records-driven investigative reporter.

He retired from Channel 2 in Nov. 2022 after 51 years on air.

The banquet featured Davis delivering the keynote address, highlighting his contributions to journalism and open government.

Davis was recognized for his dedication to open government and his efforts to protect the public’s right to know.

