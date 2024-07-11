16-year-old boy shot, killed at northwest Atlanta apartment complex identified

ATLANTA — Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot to death at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1634 Hollywood Road, which is the address of the Reserve at Hollywood apartments.

The teen has been identified as Maurice Weems.

Crime scene tape was strung up around the parking lot and there were at least five Atlanta police vehicles at the scene.

Police said they are still searching for the shooter.

