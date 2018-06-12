14, 18-year-old among 3 shot in gazebo area of local apartment complex

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a triple-shooting at a local apartment complex.
Channel 2’s Darryn Moore learned that two of the people shot were teenagers.
Atlanta police were on the scene of the triple-shooting overnight at the Providence at Cascade Apartments on Fairburn Road.
Police said officers found two people, ages 14 and 18, who had been shot.
They said a third person ended up at a local hospital. One person was found near a car, police said.
Police said the three victims were stable at Grady Memorial Hospital early Tuesday morning.
