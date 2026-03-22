11-year-old boy hospitalized in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex, Atlanta PD said. The shooting was a result of a dispute involving several women.

What a witness says she saw at the scene, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Channel 2’s Cory James talked to witnesses at the scene, who said an argument escalated into a shooting.

Police responded to the call at about 12:16 p.m. at 3029 Middleton Rd NW, and found the boy hurt.

Grady EMS responded to the scene and took the boy hospital for treatment.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during a fight involving a large group of women who reportedly live at the complex.

During the fight, a woman wearing all black reportedly fired a rifle into the air, hitting the boy.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story.

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