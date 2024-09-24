1 year after man died from gunshot in the neck, Atlanta police still looking for accused killer

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating a murder suspect.

Nicholas Carter was killed just over a year ago when he was shot in the neck at 448 Ralph David Abernathy SW in Atlanta.

The shooting happened on Sept. 16, 2023.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Carter was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have released a photo of the suspect in the murder, Miquae Deqontist Williams, 24.

Williams is six feet tall, weighs around 180 to 190 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about Williams you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

You can also text your tip by texting “CSA” to #274637.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman disguises herself as real estate attorney, swindles victim out of $130K

©2024 Cox Media Group