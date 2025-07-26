1 shot in Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said one person, a male, was shot in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta early Saturday.

The shooting took place at 67 James P. Brawley NW. Police received the call at around 1 a.m.

The male was taken to Grady Hospital alert, conscious and breathing.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No suspect information is yet available.

