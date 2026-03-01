1 man found shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD are reporting that one man has been found shot near Pryor Street SW and Memorial Drive SW Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to the scene found the man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious, and breathing.

This is a developing story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group