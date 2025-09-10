Man with a gun at Four Seasons Hotel shot, killed by Atlanta officer

ATLANTA — Atlanta police shot and killed a man they say refused to drop his gun at the Four Seasons Hotel in midtown Atlanta.

Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is at the scene

Police received a call at about 12:48 a.m. that a man with a gun was in the lobby of the Four Seasons Hotel on 14th Street NE. Police said the man exited the building before they arrived, but stayed on the property.

When police arrived, they say the man walked around the building towards the parking garage.

According to Deputy Chief Prenzinna Spann with the Atlanta Police Department, three officers ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused and one of the officers shot him.

Spann said the officers tried to save his life before EMS crews arrived, but he died at the scene. Police have not identified the man and have not said if he was staying at the hotel.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the shooting.

