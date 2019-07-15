  • $200,000+ Ferrari stolen from Buckhead parking garage (VIDEO)

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police need help tracking down a black Ferrari stolen from a Buckhead parking garage.

    Security video shows someone driving away in it Sunday. Moments before, a concierge confronted a man in a red jacket.

    Police think he's the suspect.

    The car, worth more than $200,000, was stolen from a garage on East Paces Ferry Road.

    The owner told police his key-fob was missing, and the car was unlocked.   

    ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS THIS MORNING: Video of the theft and what was inside the car that makes the crime even worse

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories