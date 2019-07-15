$200,000+ Ferrari stolen from Buckhead parking garage (VIDEO)

ATLANTA - Police need help tracking down a black Ferrari stolen from a Buckhead parking garage.
Security video shows someone driving away in it Sunday. Moments before, a concierge confronted a man in a red jacket.
Police think he's the suspect.
The car, worth more than $200,000, was stolen from a garage on East Paces Ferry Road.
The owner told police his key-fob was missing, and the car was unlocked.
