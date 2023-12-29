Atlanta veteran who helps the homeless is now in need after his truck is stolen

ATLANTA — A Veteran that is known for helping others, is in need himself.

He has an organization that helps the homeless but last week someone stole his truck.

It happened in East Point outside the Target on Camp Creek Parkway.

“I come out and my truck is gone. I didn’t think it was gone immediately. I thought I may have parked it in the wrong place.”

Evans immediately started walking around the parking lot looking for his Range Rover. Evans said his car was locked and turned off when he went inside.

He can’t believe this happened because it happened in broad daylight at around 3:15 p.m.

Evans said the loss of his truck is affecting more than just him. He runs two businesses--One is a massage business and the other is a non-profit.

“I’m a disabled veteran. Three years in Iraq. Since I got home from the military, I’ve been helping people,” said Evans.

He helps people through his organization called ‘Noah’s Ark Atlanta’. He provides resources to those who are homeless throughout the city of Atlanta.

“It helps the homeless and the less unfortunate,” said Evans.

But without transportation, it’s hard for him to reach those in need.

“It’s like they chopped my legs off,” said Evans.

Eastpoint Police are investigating and looking through cameras in the area. Evans said his truck was paid off, so now, he has to get a new one.

He started a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

