Atlanta United star makes a young fan's birthday wish come true

    ATLANTA - Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron made a young fan's birthday wish come true.

    A video posted by the club on Twitter showed the young girl holding a sign that reads, "It's my 6th birthday and all I want is a hug from Miggy," before Sunday's match.

    When the midfielder stepped out and saw her, the young girl screamed in excitement and got her wish with a hug from Almiron.

    Atlanta United drew with the Seattle Sounders 1-1. Highlights from the game, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.  

