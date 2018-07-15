Atlanta United star makes a young fan's birthday wish come true

ATLANTA - Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron made a young fan's birthday wish come true.
A video posted by the club on Twitter showed the young girl holding a sign that reads, "It's my 6th birthday and all I want is a hug from Miggy," before Sunday's match.
When the midfielder stepped out and saw her, the young girl screamed in excitement and got her wish with a hug from Almiron.
Watch the adorable moment below:
Miggy making wishes come true 💫 pic.twitter.com/pUkyrFzdcL— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 15, 2018
Atlanta United drew with the Seattle Sounders 1-1. Highlights from the game, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
