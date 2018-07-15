Atlanta United breaks its own MLS attendance record

ATLANTA - Atlanta United broke its own MLS single-game attendance mark with an announced 72,243 tickets sold and distributed for Sunday’s game against Seattle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The game approached in attendance the World Cup final between France and Croatia. The game, won 4-2 by France, had a reported attendance of 78,011 in Moscow. Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened at 10:30 a.m. so that supporters of Atlanta United and Seattle could watch the World Cup game.
Atlanta United has the five highest single-game attendance marks in MLS history:
72,243 vs. Seattle on July 15, 2018
72,035 vs. D.C. United on March 11, 2018
71,932 vs. Orlando City on June 30, 2018
71,874 vs. Toronto on Oct. 22, 2017
70,425 vs. Orlando City on Sept. 16, 2017
The franchise set an MLS record last season with an average attendance of 48,200.
It also set a single-game playoff record (67,221) against Columbus on Oct. 26, 2017.
