Atlanta Track Club proposes new headquarters and indoor track at 1996 Olympic training site

The Atlanta Track Club wants to transform a historic Olympic site in southeast Atlanta into a new headquarters and community athletics campus.

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The organization has proposed leasing Cheney Track and the adjacent property from Atlanta Public Schools.

The track, located in the Summerhill neighborhood, was used as a warm-up facility for athletes competing in the 1996 Olympic Games before they traveled to Olympic Stadium for their events.

Under the proposal, the Atlanta Track Club would preserve the existing outdoor track, which it already maintains, while constructing a new indoor track facility on the neighboring field.

The plans also include the club’s headquarters, a STEM education center for students, a health clinic and running-related retail space.

“We’ve been working on this for more than a decade, looking for just the right spot for a place that we can call home, a place where we can scale our efforts to make all of Atlanta healthier,” Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said.

Some residents told Channel 2 Action News they support the proposal and believe it could benefit both the neighborhood and the city.

“I think it’d be an excellent asset to the neighborhood and the city,” said John Fetnar, who regularly uses the track.

Others said they are encouraged by the plans but want to see more community involvement before the project moves forward.

Summerhill resident Nathaniel Smith said he believes the Atlanta Track Club could be a valuable addition to the neighborhood but said residents and stakeholders should have a voice in shaping the development.

“By allowing community residents and stakeholders to actually help co-create what is realized is actually a benefit not only to the community but to the Atlanta Track Club,” Smith said.

The proposal would require approval from Atlanta Public Schools before any redevelopment could move forward.

Some neighbors told Channel 2 Action News they would like additional opportunities for public input before the project receives final approval.

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