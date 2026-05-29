Atlanta Streets Alive returns May 31 with West End to Grant Park route

ATLANTA — Atlanta Streets Alive returns to West End and Grant Park on Sunday, May 31, with 3.5 miles of open streets, live music, and events.

This month’s ASA takes place along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard to Georgia Avenue, between Cherokee Avenue and Lawton Street, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Visitors are invited to walk, bike, skate, dance, and explore the car-free public spaces filled with live performances, local businesses, family-friendly activities, fitness activations, and interactive experiences.

Music in the Park ATL will bring multiple live music stages and performances throughout the route featuring local artists, DJs, jazz ensembles, poets, and community performers.

Featured acts include Kebbi Williams and the Wolf Pack, Atlanta Improvisers Orchestra, CJ Brinson & the Family, Mausiki Scales, Georgia State Jazz Band, Nathalie Rose, REVERENCE, Funk Lordz, Toma Fit, and more. Join the Wolfpack for a second line parade at 5 p.m. at Lee Street and Ralph David Abernathy.

Travel the whole route and discover different activities along the way, including swing dancing, Peach Roll Skate experiences, pilates, yoga, and fitness classes, community bike activations and safety education, interactive art stations, free poetry, family activities, pet zones, games, and wellness resources.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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