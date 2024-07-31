Atlanta restaurant named among Yelp’s ‘Best New Restaurants of the South’ for 2024

ATLANTA — Are you looking for new restaurants to try out? Yelp released a new list “Best New Restaurants of the South” and you can find one of the top 25 spots right here in Atlanta.

Yelp says it looked all over the South for chefs that are “pushing culinary boundaries” by putting their own spin on Southern classics.

In Atlanta, that led their staff to Southern National in the Summerhill neighborhood.

Chef Duane Nutter and Reginald Washington originally opened Southern National in Alabama. They relocated the restaurant from Mobile to Atlanta late last year.

“Classics like fried oysters and pork chops share space with Tandoori Cauliflower and Harissa Roasted Carrots — and it all harmonizes perfectly, according to fans,” Yelp wrote.

Nutter was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for 2024 Best Chef of the Southeast earlier this year. Southern National is located off Georgia Ave and is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday and for Sunday brunch.

You can scroll through the full list here.

