Atlanta Reign Homestand Weekend tickets now available

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Reign is set to host its Homestand Weekend July 6-7 at the COBB Energy Centre in Atlanta.
During the 2019 season of the Overwatch League, only three Homestand Weekend events are being held where selected teams host matches in their home cities. The Atlanta Reign is the first and only expansion team selected to host home games.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be one of the three teams chosen for this opportunity,” said Paul Hamilton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlanta Esports Ventures. “This is an honor for the Atlanta Reign, considering this is our inaugural season. Reign and Overwatch fans have the opportunity to be a part of this amazing event.”
Tickets can be purchsed at ATLReign.com.
The event will feature four matches a day among eight Overwatch League teams, tons of community activation, autographing sessions, and a local storefront filled with fan merchandise.
