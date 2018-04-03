  • Atlanta Police say increase in paintball attacks on people and property

    By: Lauren Pozen

    ATLANTA - Vandals are using a different method to destroy property, paintguns.

    Homes, cars and even businesses are being targeted in northwest Atlanta.

    “I saw guys walking by my property with these long guns in their hand," said resident Linda Weaver. “I am hearing paint ball shots against the side of the house, hitting the window.” 

    Police say in many of the cases, the people are shooting at each other as part of a game. 

    On Sunday night, Channel 2 Action News cameras were rolling when Atlanta Police caught a group in the act.

    What happened and the warning from officers, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

