Atlanta Police say increase in paintball attacks on people and property

ATLANTA - Vandals are using a different method to destroy property, paintguns.
Homes, cars and even businesses are being targeted in northwest Atlanta.
“I saw guys walking by my property with these long guns in their hand," said resident Linda Weaver. “I am hearing paint ball shots against the side of the house, hitting the window.”
Police say in many of the cases, the people are shooting at each other as part of a game.
On Sunday night, Channel 2 Action News cameras were rolling when Atlanta Police caught a group in the act.
What happened and the warning from officers, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
The aftermath of paintball wars in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood. Where else this is happening and what @Atlanta_Police are doing to stop it. #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/RWf4By4oxL— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) April 3, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
- Toddler gunned down in drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta
- SUV plunge off cliff may have been intentional, police say
- Jimmy Carter: America 'apparently' wants a jerk for president
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}