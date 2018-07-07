Atlanta police release bodycam video of immigration protest after dragging incident

ATLANTA - All Out Atlanta posted a protest montage on its social media pages. They said it shows Atlanta police assaulting protesters on July 4.
Cops violently arrested protesters at a #OccupyICEATL march in Atlanta tonight. They are trying to break our movement, but we won't stop! Please support the bail fund to get them free: https://t.co/YXWAl8wvXc @OccupyICE pic.twitter.com/psxXarV8UG— AllOutATL (@AllOutAtlanta) July 5, 2018
The protesters claimed they were following commands and police escalated the scene.
Atlanta police released new bodycamera video they claim shows protesters being violent.
