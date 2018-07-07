  • Atlanta police release bodycam video of immigration protest after dragging incident

    By: Carl Willis

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - All Out Atlanta posted a protest montage on its social media pages. They said it shows Atlanta police assaulting protesters on July 4.

    The protesters claimed they were following commands and police escalated the scene.

    Atlanta police released new bodycamera video they claim shows protesters being violent. 

    Watch Channel 2 Action News to see the bodycam video and our exclusive interview with the person who was dragged.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories