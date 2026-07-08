Atlanta pauses construction of new self-storage units for 180 days

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council has unanimously approved a 180-day moratorium on the construction of new self-storage facilities.

The city has banned storage facilities in certain areas like the Beltline Overlay district. And last month, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an executive order to pause new construction.

Council member Dustin Hills had been working on his own legislation to extend the moratorium and the council approved it on Monday.

“Atlanta wants more vibrant commercial corridors, more walkable neighborhoods, and more affordable housing,” Hillis said.

“This ordinance gives us the time to ensure that future development responds to the City’s long-term planning goals and to the needs of the people living around the proposed site by asking would this specific area benefit from a self-storage facility, or would things like affordable housing, a restaurant, or a bank better serve the community.”

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Channel 2’s Richard Elliot previously spoke with neighbors about their thoughts regarding the moratorium.

Stephen Parker admits he’s used a storage facility once before, but he agrees with the mayor’s order.

“I kind of agree with the mayor in the sense that we’re looking for making more affordable housing,” Parker said.

Another Atlanta resident said she supports the moratorium.

“I appreciate that we need to stop doing things so quickly and start taking the time to really consider what is going on, how this is affecting the community and what can actually be done,” said Jillian Jenkins.

Self-Storage Association President Timothy Dietz previously said in a statement to Channel 2 that the self-storage industry often suffers from misconceptions. He said many tenants are in transition or live in small dwellings so they need storage space.

Dietz called the self-storage industry a critical component of the mobile engine of our country.

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