Atlanta organization climbs over 100 flights of stairs to honor 9/11 victims

ATLANTA — Thousands of people lost their lives 22 years ago, including the hero first responders who climbed 110 flights of stairs to save lives.

A local group climbed 110 flights of stairs at a local hotel in their honor.

Alvin Bailey is the founder of Hills 4 ATL.

Up the stairs and back down again. That was the plan for about 120 people inside the Thompson Atlanta Buckhead Hotel.

“It’s 110 flights, which is 2,200 steps,” said Bailey.

Hills 4 ATL gets together every week to workout.

“It’s a great group of people who try to get together each week on Wednesdays, we workout, we run the hill,” said Bailey.

He said this week he wanted to honor those who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in New York on September 11.

“Those firefighters lost their lives. I lived and worked three blocks from the firehouse in New York that lost the most firefighters, they lost 15. Right there on 8th Avenue and 48th Street in New York in Manhattan,” said Bailey.

So this event just made sense. Every step will benefit an organization.

“The National Fallen Firefighter Foundation. All proceeds, 100% are going directly to that organization. They work with families and also the coworkers of people who lost their lives and are still struggling, after 9/11,” said Bailey.

Ben Mount with Thompson Atlanta Buckhead Hotel said when Bailey approached him about the event, the hotel stepped right in.

“11 rounds is our goal. We’re 10 stories,” said Mount. “9/11 is a moment where things stopped and we really started to recognize what it means to be an American. You easily forget those things and take them for granted.”

Although it’s been 22 years since the 9/11 attacks, many will always remember the sacrifice that thousands made that day.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to keep the steps in mind but also never forget 9/11 and the impact it all had on us,” said Bailey.

If you want to help or donate to the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation, click here.

