Atlanta mother still fighting for justice a year after her daughter was killed at a graduation party

ATLANTA — One year after her daughter was murdered, a Southwest Atlanta mother’s fight for justice continues.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was live at APD headquarters on Tuesday.

Nicole Williams, Bre’asia Powell’s mother, said she’s not done fighting for her girl.

She was the force behind hundreds of people who gathered today, to keep Bre’asia Powell’s case alive.

“Justice for Bre, Justice for Bre,” were the shouts heard along Benjamin E. Mays Drive as several hundred people marched. Many were dressed in pink, with one young life on their mind.

“It’s like every time we have a gathering or a birthday, a sleepover, she’s not there and we feel like something is missing,” said Teyonni Stovall, a friend.

It’s been one year since 16-year-old Bre’asia Powell was shot at a graduation party on the campus of Benjamin E. Mays High School. She was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late. And her mother, Williams, said that every day since, her heart has continued to break.

“It gets harder and harder every day, it hasn’t gotten any easier,” said Williams.

Williams gathered friends, family, and even her dance team on Tuesday to honor Bre’asia and to call for justice while marching to the place where she was shot. to pray.

Family friend and rapper Young Dro was there to share a message to the dozens of children.

“It’s’ senseless gun violence. It’s for nothing. She died for absolutely nothing because people are wilding with these guns,” said Young Dro. “If you want to show me your future, show me your friends,” he added.

Four suspects have been arrested in Bre’asia’s case. For her mother, she promises to keep marching until everyone involved is brought to justice.

“There are others from my understanding. There were 18 other bullet shells out there,” said Williams. “I’m not going to rest until I get justice.”

