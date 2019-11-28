Atlanta mayor's sweet potato pies get more love than her mac and cheese

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms didn't make mac and cheese for Thanksgiving, instead being tasked with sweet potato pie.
Residents were waiting to see if she would again tweet her mac and cheese, after last Christmas' dish met with some disapproval online.
Mac and cheese.... pic.twitter.com/E0bA5eZgZU— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2018
Bottoms turned the viral macaroni and cheese photo into a hunger awareness campaign. Bottoms unveiled the "More than Mac" initiative on a national TV show. She said in a press release the campaign will allow people to "put your macaroni where your mouth is."
So people were naturally curious if she would try the dish again.
I've been assigned sweet potato pies for Thanksgiving. But, my Christmas cooking is just around the corner! 😜 https://t.co/bLWsockzWS— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) November 23, 2019
"For all who asked...here's to my homemade pies, cakes, boomerang, and background music. Happy Thanksgiving! Mac N Cheese coming for Christmas!!" she tweeted Thursday afternoon.
For all who asked...here's to my homemade pies, cakes, boomerang, and background music. Happy Thanksgiving! Mac N Cheese coming for Christmas!! pic.twitter.com/2DHiPOouyw— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) November 28, 2019
Many of the comments were positive.
But quite a few weren't, focusing instead on last year's mac and cheese and New Year's Eve, referring to Bottoms' announcement there would be no Peach Drop this year, breaking a 30-year tradition.
This article was written by Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}