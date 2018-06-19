  • State leaders update Amazon on transit expansion with hopes to win HQ2

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned new details about Georgia’s bid to win Amazon.

    The state updated the online retail giant about the new plan to link off of metro Atlanta under a single transit umbrella.

    One of Amazon’s major criteria for locating its east coast headquarters was transit. Channel 2's Richard Elliot learned that the state recently updated Amazon about Atlanta transit link and bus rapid transit here along Georgia 400.

    At an afternoon news conference, Elliot asked Governor Nathan Deal if he’s updated Amazon on the state’s recent transit developments.

    The big plans that local and state lawmakers are calling a "watershed'"moment in Georgia's transportation history, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

