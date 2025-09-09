Atlanta Journal-Constitution to drop its paywall at Georgia’s public libraries

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has partnered with the Georgia Public Library Service to offer free digital access to AJC.com for more than 4.9 million library cardholders across 60 Georgia public library systems.

Library cardholders can access unlimited digital content from the AJC, including breaking news, politics, investigations, sports and culture, for free via Wi-Fi at Georgia’s public libraries.

The initiative aims to expand access to local news statewide, ensuring that all Georgians can stay informed regardless of their location.

The announcement comes a little over a week after the AJC announced it was winding down its print edition by the end of the year.

As part of the rollout, the AJC will offer a special new subscriber deal to library cardholders at participating libraries for access outside of the library.

The AJC and Georgia Public Library Service will support this offer through a revenue sharing arrangement, with participating libraries receiving a share of revenue from new subscriptions they help generate.

In addition, the library’s GALILEO service offers free access to newspapers throughout the country, both modern and historical, as well as television and radio news transcripts.

For more information on how to access AJC.com and other resources through your local library, click here.

