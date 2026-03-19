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Atlanta Hawks win 11th straight, Jonathan Kuminga hits insane full-court shot

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Atlanta Hawks v Dallas Mavericks DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks makes a move to the basket past P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at American Airlines Center on March 18, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Dallas Mavericks 135-120 to win their 11th straight game on Wednesday night. And it’s not just the team’s hot streak that has fans buzzing this morning.

Jonathan Kuminga hit a 75-foot basket at the third court buzzer with one of the most insane shots you’ll see.

“He threw it, try to hit Jock Landale , the ball goes in the basket and the Hawks can’t believe it!” Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun calls.

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The Atlanta Hawks said Kuminga’s shot was the longest-made basket by the Hawks in the play-by-play era. The previous franchise record was Jason Terry’s 63-foot shot on Jan. 5, 2000.

The Hawks will go for their 12th straight win on the road against the Houston Rockets on Friday before they return home to face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The franchise record is 19 straight wins.

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