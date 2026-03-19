Atlanta Hawks win 11th straight, Jonathan Kuminga hits insane full-court shot

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Dallas Mavericks 135-120 to win their 11th straight game on Wednesday night. And it’s not just the team’s hot streak that has fans buzzing this morning.

Jonathan Kuminga hit a 75-foot basket at the third court buzzer with one of the most insane shots you’ll see.

“He threw it, try to hit Jock Landale , the ball goes in the basket and the Hawks can’t believe it!” Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun calls.

I’ve watched this basket like 100 times already!! Hawks win streak up to 11 🔥 https://t.co/DNnmnP2SH0 — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) March 19, 2026

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The Atlanta Hawks said Kuminga’s shot was the longest-made basket by the Hawks in the play-by-play era. The previous franchise record was Jason Terry’s 63-foot shot on Jan. 5, 2000.

The Hawks will go for their 12th straight win on the road against the Houston Rockets on Friday before they return home to face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The franchise record is 19 straight wins.

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