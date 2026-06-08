Atlanta Hawks, Quin Snyder agree to contract extension

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks announced on Monday that they have reached a contract extension with head coach Quin Snyder.

The Hawks didn’t say how much the contract is worth, citing a team policy, but said it is a multi-year extension.

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"I am grateful to the Ressler family and humbled to continue leading this team. I love this group of players, love coaching this team and am fortunate to have a tremendous coaching staff. Atlanta has truly been home for my family, and I am excited to continue this journey,” Snyder said in a statement.

Hawks President of Basketball Operations Onsi Saleh said he and the owners have seen a “measurable” progress under Snyder.

“He has created an environment where our players are challenged, supported, and empowered to grow, and that focus on player development has elevated our entire program,” Saleh said in a statement.

The Hawks are coming off a 46-36 record during the 2025-26 season and avoided the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

In his four seasons in Atlanta, Snyder currently has 132 wins, which is the eighth-most in franchise history.

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