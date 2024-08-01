Atlanta gang member arrested after police find stolen guns and drugs in his vehicle

ATLANTA — A documented gang member was arrested after Atlanta police said they found drugs and stolen guns in his vehicle earlier this month.

APD officers were at the intersection of Hollywood Road NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW when they saw the driver of a 2016 Nissan Maxima make an illegal U-turn.

When officers stopped the vehicle, they identified the driver as King Travis, a member of Y.F.N., a criminal street gang that’s a subset of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods, investigators confirmed.

Travis, who has an extensive criminal record that started in 2011, is currently being held without bond in the Fulton County Jail on gang charges.

When officers searched his vehicle, they seized seven guns, prescription pills, and marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit. Police also arrested and charged King’s passengers, Demetrius Travis, Kortez Currie and Quindarrious Holland, court records confirmed.

“He was leaving a funeral related to the homicide,” said Atlanta Police Gang Unit Commander Lt. Derrick Jones.

Jones told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden in a Channel 2 Action News exclusive that Travis had just attended the funeral of another high-ranking gang member, Travante Turner, 31, who was murdered in a drive-by shooting in June.

Investigators believe Travis brought the guns to his friend’s funeral because he and others feared they may be targeted by a rival gang.

“If you’re a criminal street gang and you’re out here committing crimes, we’re coming after you every day, all day,” Jones added.

When it comes to cracking down on gangs, guns, and drugs, APD credits crime-fighting initiatives, like Operation Heatwave, and the hard work of the department’s specialized units.

Since January, APD’s violent crime unit has arrested 100 gang members, recovered 221 stolen guns and filed 388 gang changes, according to data provided by APD.

APD says this has led to a 13% decrease in both aggravated assaults and robberies compared to this time last year. Homicides are also down 3 % compared to last year at this time.

